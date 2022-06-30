Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target at $10.50

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

NYCB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 1,809,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,486.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 933,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 874,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.06 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

