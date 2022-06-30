Brokerages Set United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) PT at $1,115.00

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,115.00.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 1,110 ($13.62) to GBX 1,250 ($15.34) in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $25.66 on Monday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $0.36.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

