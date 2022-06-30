Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.60 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($170.04).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 65 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £136.50 ($167.46).

On Friday, April 1st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £138.62 ($170.07).

MAB opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.35) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 190.40 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.58 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.39) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 325.83 ($4.00).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

