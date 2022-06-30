Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.60 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £138.60 ($170.04).
Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 65 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of £136.50 ($167.46).
- On Friday, April 1st, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £138.62 ($170.07).
MAB opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.35) on Thursday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 190.40 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 304.58 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47.
About Mitchells & Butlers (Get Rating)
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
