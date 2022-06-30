Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.07, but opened at $35.74. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $34.46, with a volume of 426 shares.

The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $13,043,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $946.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

