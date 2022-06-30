Brian McBride Sells 12,858 Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.68), for a total value of £38,574 ($47,324.25).

Shares of Trainline stock opened at GBX 293.30 ($3.60) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 258.51. The company has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -117.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. Trainline Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 400 ($4.91).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trainline from GBX 307 ($3.77) to GBX 292 ($3.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 435 ($5.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.29) to GBX 319 ($3.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 335.20 ($4.11).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

