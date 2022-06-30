Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires £1,906.74 in Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,339.27).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,217 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £1,906.62 ($2,339.12).

On Monday, April 25th, Amber Rudd purchased 2,449 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,343.54).

LON CNA opened at GBX 82 ($1.01) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.17. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 820.00. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 98.33 ($1.21).

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.