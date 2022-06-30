Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Buys £30,021.66 in Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 19,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £30,021.66 ($36,831.87).

LON HWG opened at GBX 151 ($1.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.61. The firm has a market cap of £487.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 137 ($1.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 193.30 ($2.37).

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.58) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.