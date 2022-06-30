Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Heidi Mottram acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($10,305.48).

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 82 ($1.01) on Thursday. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.10). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The firm has a market cap of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 820.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centrica from GBX 123 ($1.51) to GBX 121 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 90 ($1.10) to GBX 125 ($1.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.33 ($1.21).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

