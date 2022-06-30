Keith Sadler Acquires 9,294 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) insider Keith Sadler bought 9,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £11,989.26 ($14,708.94).

LON W7L opened at GBX 136.50 ($1.67) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00. Warpaint London PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 101.11 ($1.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($2.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Monday.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.

