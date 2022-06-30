John W. Foley Sells 63,358 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.44), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($154,683.38).

On Thursday, May 5th, John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of M&G stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64), for a total value of £51,213 ($62,830.33).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.41) on Thursday. M&G plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.40 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.99. The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.28.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&G from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.82) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($2.91) price objective on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&G to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 241 ($2.96).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

