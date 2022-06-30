John W. Foley Sells 63,358 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Rating) insider John W. Foley sold 63,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.44), for a total value of £126,082.42 ($154,683.38).
John W. Foley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 5th, John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of M&G stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.64), for a total value of £51,213 ($62,830.33).
Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 196.10 ($2.41) on Thursday. M&G plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 240.40 ($2.95). The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.99. The company has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.28.
About M&G (Get Rating)
M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.
