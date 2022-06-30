Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 162 to GBX 125. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Quilter traded as low as GBX 105.70 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.30), with a volume of 128511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.60 ($1.32).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLT. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 155 ($1.90).

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total value of £243,693.75 ($298,974.05). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 88,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £99,520.96 ($122,096.63).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93.

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

