Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Insider Acquires £241,575 in Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of £483.15 ($592.75) per share, for a total transaction of £241,575 ($296,374.68).

On Friday, April 22nd, Iain Ferguson acquired 39 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of £498.48 ($611.56) per share, with a total value of £19,440.72 ($23,850.72).

Shares of LON PNL opened at £481 ($590.11) on Thursday. Personal Assets Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of £470.50 ($577.23) and a fifty-two week high of £511.66 ($627.73). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £488.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £493.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 280 ($3.44) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Personal Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $140.00. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

