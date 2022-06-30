CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CoreCard has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $54.58.
About CoreCard (Get Rating)
