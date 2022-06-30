3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Sells 26,080 Shares of Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson sold 26,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,128 ($13.84), for a total transaction of £294,182.40 ($360,915.72).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.36), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($385,476.53).

On Friday, April 29th, Julia Wilson purchased 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,296 ($15.90) per share, with a total value of £142.56 ($174.90).

3i Group stock opened at GBX 1,112 ($13.64) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 2.68. 3i Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.49). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,225.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,312.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,444 ($17.72) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.57) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.66) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.98).

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

