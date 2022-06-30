Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FSI opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

