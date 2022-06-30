Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC) Insider Robin Totterman Purchases 34,482 Shares of Stock

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) insider Robin Totterman purchased 34,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.56) per share, with a total value of £99,997.80 ($122,681.63).

Shares of SPEC opened at GBX 275 ($3.37) on Thursday. Inspecs Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 265 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.15). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 336.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 360.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The stock has a market cap of £279.60 million and a PE ratio of -63.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.44%.

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

