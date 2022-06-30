Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CMT opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a market cap of $81.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 2.05. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.59 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

