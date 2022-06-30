American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

