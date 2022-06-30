American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.19.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

