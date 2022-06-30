Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastech Digital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.