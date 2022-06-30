Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Trading 5.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $41.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autohome traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.98. 15,456 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 781,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Autohome alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 486.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at $3,162,000. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Autohome had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.