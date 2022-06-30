Margherita D. Valle Sells 299,350 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.72. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 1.45%.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
