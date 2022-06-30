Margherita D. Valle Sells 299,350 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.50 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.72. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 1.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.78) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 168 ($2.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 166.23 ($2.04).

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

