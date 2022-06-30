Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.88, but opened at $69.32. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workiva shares last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 26.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Company Profile (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

