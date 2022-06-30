Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $85.20, but opened at $88.50. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 10,264 shares.

Specifically, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.04 per share, for a total transaction of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048 and have sold 205,986 shares valued at $19,823,966.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.13.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 190,646 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

