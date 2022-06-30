Charles Allen Purchases 1,150,000 Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG) Stock

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) insider Charles Allen bought 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £989,000 ($1,213,348.06).

Shares of LON THG opened at GBX 78.86 ($0.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -6.26. THG Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.64 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 687 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.29.

THG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.13) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.59) target price on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 485.40 ($5.96).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

