Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jonestrading raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.78, but opened at $10.39. Kezar Life Sciences shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 577,892 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $513,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,180,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 35.25, a current ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

