Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 245.1% from the May 31st total of 301,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,393,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund by 1,778.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

