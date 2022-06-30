FY2022 EPS Estimates for KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Decreased by Analyst

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KONE Oyj in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for KONE Oyj’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KNYJY. Berenberg Bank downgraded KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($59.57) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

