Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Update

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 250.7% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.79). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 875,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,182 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet armchairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame and floor rockers, stools, series chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

