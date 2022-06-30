VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the May 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.81 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,527,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 350,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

