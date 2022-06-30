Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Drops By 95.5%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $170.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $163.09 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.623 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
