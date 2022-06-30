Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Drops By 95.5%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund stock opened at $170.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a 52 week low of $163.09 and a 52 week high of $218.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.96.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.623 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,147 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 98,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,747,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.