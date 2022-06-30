Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 1,143.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $93.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after acquiring an additional 291,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,028,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,884,000 after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 167,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

