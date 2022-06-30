Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a growth of 1,143.2% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
NASDAQ VTC opened at $76.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.30. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $93.33.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.