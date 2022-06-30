Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Decreases By 90.9%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Waldencast Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $11.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter worth $989,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 194,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

