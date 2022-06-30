Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the May 31st total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 89.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 446,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 211,358 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 348,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 132,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $631,000.

NASDAQ WALDW opened at $0.72 on Thursday. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86.

