Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the May 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 632,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after buying an additional 31,849 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 481,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 539.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 354,598 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 804.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 367,295 shares during the period.

