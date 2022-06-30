3M (NYSE:MMM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for 3M’s current full-year earnings is $10.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.64.

3M stock opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $154.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12-month low of $128.19 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after buying an additional 1,185,844 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

