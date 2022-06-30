Analysts Offer Predictions for Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

IRT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $24.50 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

