Analysts Offer Predictions for Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Independence Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
NYSE:IRT opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.42.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.61%.
About Independence Realty Trust (Get Rating)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.