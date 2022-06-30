Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000.

Get Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

WINC stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.