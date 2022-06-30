Analysts Offer Predictions for Silvergate Capital Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.