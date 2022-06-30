carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

