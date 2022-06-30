carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of carsales.com stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. carsales.com has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68.
About carsales.com (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on carsales.com (CSXXY)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.