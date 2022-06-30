Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Now Covered by JMP Securities

Research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 66.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $26.46 and a 52-week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

