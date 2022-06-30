Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Stock analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.16) to £138 ($169.30) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($165.01) to £138.20 ($169.55) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($197.52) to £156 ($191.39) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($196.17) to £126 ($154.58) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13,955.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

