JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JELD. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 695,815 shares of company stock worth $12,694,083 in the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

