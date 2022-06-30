Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTCH. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 3.14. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a return on equity of 1,826.57%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 1,736.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

