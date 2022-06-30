PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to $17.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s current price.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.53.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 173,383 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 61,603 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

