Piper Sandler Lowers TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target to $16.00

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $392.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 75.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

