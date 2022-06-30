Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $17.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.11% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ABR opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $84.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar bought 2,500 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.