JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,236,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the third quarter worth about $2,530,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,704 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

