BMO Capital Markets Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $128.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $157.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $103.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day moving average of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a twelve month low of $101.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.