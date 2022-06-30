Piper Sandler Lowers Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target to $15.50

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $18.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.38. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.09.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. Hercules Capital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

