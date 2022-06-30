Oppenheimer Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $80.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Oppenheimer to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.80 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.96.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.23. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $3,027,591. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,668,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,193,491,000 after purchasing an additional 460,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,176,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $402,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

